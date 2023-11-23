Piper Sandler Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $218.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.96.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $198.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.14. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.