Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLYM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $965.64 million, a P/E ratio of -177.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

