Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,912 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.89. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

