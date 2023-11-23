Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after buying an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,802,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,232,000 after buying an additional 38,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,705,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of AZZ opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

