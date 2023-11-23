Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 610.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

