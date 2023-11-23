Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $94.29 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $127.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.82.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $234.11 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.