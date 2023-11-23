Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,294,000 after buying an additional 2,777,516 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,428,000 after buying an additional 1,221,884 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,041,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,985,259,000 after buying an additional 1,247,749 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,954,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,856,416,000 after buying an additional 474,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,381,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,445,000 after buying an additional 473,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $70.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

