Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,961 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 43.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,463 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $48,346,000 after acquiring an additional 38,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $142.48 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

