Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.61 Million Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In other news, insider James D. Standen purchased 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 0.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMP opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

