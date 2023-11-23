Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.17 Million Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 608,280 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 447,432.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 604,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 604,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 521,220 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $8,440,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 402.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 154,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $881.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.19 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chefs’ Warehouse

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.