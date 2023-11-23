Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $325,196,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after buying an additional 2,029,807 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $117,087,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,860,000 after buying an additional 1,211,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average is $90.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

