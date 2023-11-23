Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

SAFT opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $92.61.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $229.36 million during the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.62%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

