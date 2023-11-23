Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,980 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in National Bank by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NBHC shares. Stephens lowered their price target on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

National Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NBHC opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.71 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

