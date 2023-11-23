Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,353 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 847,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Xerox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $7,594,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xerox by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xerox

In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at $775,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at $775,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xerox Price Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XRX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XRX

About Xerox

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.