Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,838 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,838 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cars.com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cars.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,534,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of CARS stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 21,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $404,054.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 621,883 shares in the company, valued at $11,815,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,595 shares of company stock worth $751,410 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

