Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 78,066 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 646,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,066 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 561,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,345 shares of company stock valued at $639,038. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXW. Northland Securities began coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

