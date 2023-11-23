Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,382,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,706,000 after buying an additional 1,110,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,848,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,343,000 after purchasing an additional 609,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 310,320 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

AAT opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

