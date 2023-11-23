Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Position Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PB. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

NYSE PB opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

