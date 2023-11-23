Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 681.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $726,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,876.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,293 shares of company stock worth $1,499,780. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

