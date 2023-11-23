Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qualys by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $763,707.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,152,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $763,707.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,671 shares in the company, valued at $23,152,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,037. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $179.24 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $183.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day moving average of $143.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

