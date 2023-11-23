Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $146.71 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

