Rachel L. Brand Sells 16,840 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $2,627,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,941,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

WMT opened at $154.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.66 and its 200-day moving average is $157.91. The company has a market cap of $416.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 767,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 542.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 309,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after buying an additional 261,245 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

