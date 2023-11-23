Raymond James Trims Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Target Price to $51.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

NOG stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.91. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $25,067.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,015.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,972.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,424 shares of company stock worth $1,906,237 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 78.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 318,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 43.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile



Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

