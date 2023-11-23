RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $251.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.50.

NYSE:RNR opened at $216.32 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $227.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.56.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($9.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

