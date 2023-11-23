ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNW. HSBC cut their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 124.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 287.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

