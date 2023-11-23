ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNW. HSBC cut their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 287.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ReNew Energy Global
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.