Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RVNC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

RVNC opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $640.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

