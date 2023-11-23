Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.56.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of REYN stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 788.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.