RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RGCO opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. RGC Resources has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RGC Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $26,681.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,624. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 66.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Featured Stories

