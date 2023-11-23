Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,905 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kemper were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Kemper Stock Performance

KMPR stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -20.95%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

