Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,513 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $218,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $1,273,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,588,935.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $139.80 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.25 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SITE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

