Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,363 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,751,000 after acquiring an additional 475,826 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 57.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,710,000 after buying an additional 325,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $22,832,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,050,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,491,000 after buying an additional 149,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $13,211,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $103.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.71. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.24 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.