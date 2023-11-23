Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atkore were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 134.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 179.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Atkore Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $130.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

