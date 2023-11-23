Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

KLIC stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at $51,556,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.