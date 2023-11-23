Rhumbline Advisers Buys 16,215 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.38. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Read Our Latest Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.