Rhumbline Advisers Buys 22,069 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 119,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $39.76 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

