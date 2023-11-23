Rhumbline Advisers Buys 389 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average of $123.33. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $144.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.67 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

