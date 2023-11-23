Rhumbline Advisers Buys 39,420 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 374,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,665,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,173,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,499,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

