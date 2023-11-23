Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 393.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,032.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Read Our Latest Report on EXTR

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $32.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.