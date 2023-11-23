Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.51 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 240.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,181,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,984,000 after acquiring an additional 182,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ITCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITCI opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

