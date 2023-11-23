Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.93 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Community Banks were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 113.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 41.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on UCBI

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.