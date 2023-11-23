Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.98 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,714,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,760,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

