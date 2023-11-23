Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.01 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $67.31.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

