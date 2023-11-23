Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.18 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Globant were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 233.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Globant by 49.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Globant by 50.0% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GLOB opened at $212.90 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $215.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.26 and its 200 day moving average is $182.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLOB

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.