Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Client First Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $254.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

