Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.65 Million Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 989,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after purchasing an additional 278,439 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,829,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,224,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 105,857 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LXP opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

