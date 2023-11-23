Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boston Beer were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 302.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total value of $34,063.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE SAM opened at $341.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.15. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $420.49. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Cfra boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAM

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.