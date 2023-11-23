Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Progyny were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,435,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,855 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 856,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,267,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after purchasing an additional 670,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 617,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after purchasing an additional 353,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Progyny Stock Up 2.8 %

Progyny stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

