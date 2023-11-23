Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 208,238 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,132,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and have sold 341,405 shares worth $2,719,778. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.