Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,520 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $979,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

