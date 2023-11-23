Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,379 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Confluent were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Confluent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Confluent by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Up 1.1 %

Confluent stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $165,929.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 417,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,682 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,527. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CFLT

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.